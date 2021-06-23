The UK has recorded its highest number of daily confirmed Covid cases since February 6.

As of Wednesday, there has been a further 16,135 positive Covid tests, the government said.

It also said a further 19 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the UK total to 128,027.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England 13 of the new Covid-related deaths reported in the UK were in England, bringing the nation's death toll to 112,598. Meanwhile, 12,765 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases to 4,066,294. Northern Ireland In Northern Ireland, no further deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, which means the death toll remains at 2,155. Cases in the nation increased by 188 and the total number of positive tests since the start of the pandemic is now 125,272. Wales There have been a further 213 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 210,515. Public Health Wales reported one further death. The total in the country since the start of the pandemic is now 5,573. Scotland There were three new Covid deaths reported in Scotland, which has a death toll of 7,633. The total number of cases in the nation rose by 2,969 on Monday to 260,711.