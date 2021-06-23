The red lentils will break down when cooked because they are very rich in soluble fibre, which is great for lowering cholesterol. It does this by binding to cholesterol in the bowel and carrying it away before it gets absorbed.

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients:

2 large red onions, finely chopped

6 cloves garlic, finely chopped

400g red lentils

800ml vegetable stock

6 skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces

2–3tbsp mild curry paste

300g baby spinach leaves

Sea salt and black pepper

Thick live probiotic yoghurt, to serve (optional)

Method:

Heat a little olive oil in a pan, add the onions and garlic and cook for five minutes, until softened.

Add the lentils and a little of the stock and simmer. Keep adding small amounts of stock bit by bit as the lentils cook and soften.

Once the lentils are starting to soften and break down, add the chicken and curry paste and stir well. Continue simmering and adding the stock until the chicken has cooked through.

Add the baby spinach at the last minute, season with salt and pepper and stir until the spinach has wilted.

Serve immediately with brown rice and a dollop of yoghurt on top, if you like.

Catch new episodes of 'Eat, Shop, Save' on ITV Thursdays at 7:30pm!