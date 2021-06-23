Hong Kong pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper to close following arrests

The Hong Kong pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper will close by Saturday after police arrested five editors and executives and froze assets linked to the paper.

The print and online edition will close by the weekend due to “the current circumstances prevailing in Hong Kong," the board of directors said in a statement on Wednesday.

Last week five staff members were detained on suspicion of colluding with foreigners to endanger national security. Police cited more than 30 articles published by the paper as evidence of an alleged conspiracy to impose foreign sanctions on Hong Kong and China.

But it was the freezing of assets that spelled the paper’s end as the board of directors struggled to release funds to pay wages.

The police operation against Apple Daily drew criticism from the US, EU and the UK, which say Hong Kong and Chinese authorities are targeting the freedoms promised to the city when the former British colony was returned to China in 1997.

Chinese and Hong Kong officials have said the media must abide by the law, and that press freedom cannot be used as a “shield” for illegal activities.