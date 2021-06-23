Britney Spears has pleaded with a judge to end the “abusive” court conservatorship that has controlled her life and money since 2008.

In shocking and emotive testimony, the one-time 'Pop Princess' told the Los Angeles hearing that she "deserved a life" as she sought to end her father's 13-year legal control of her relationships, money and career.

“I want to end this conservatorship without being evaluated,” Ms Spears said in a long, emotional and sometimes profane speech, in which she condemned the legal arrangement and her father, who has controlled it for most of its existence.

“This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good,” she said. “I deserve to have a life.”

Ms Spears said she had worked since she was 17 years old, yet has no control of her life and can’t see her money “unless I do as they say”.

“I cannot live a full life,” the singer said.

In her shocking testimony, delivered to the court remotely over the phone, Ms Spears said she wants to marry her boyfriend and have a baby, but the conservatorship won’t allow her to.

“I have a device inside of me that means I can’t have a baby. I want it taken out but they won’t take me to the doctor to get it taken out,” she said.

“I haven’t done anything in life to deserve this,” she added.

About 100 fans from the so-called #FreeBritney movement gathered outside the courthouse before the hearing, holding signs that read “Free Britney now!” and “Get out of Britney's life!”

A number of fans were allowed into the overflow court. ITV News US correspondent Emma Murphy, said: "Many [fans] were in tears listening to the testimony. Others elated that the claims they have been making for months have now been echoed by Britney herself."

Vivian Thoreen, a lawyer for Spears’s father, read out a brief statement on his behalf, saying: “He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain.

"Mr Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much”.

Ms Spears' court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, made a request for the pop star to address the court at an April hearing. He said Ms Spears has not officially asked him to file a petition to end the conservatorship.

Britney Spears has spoken in court in the conservatorship before, but the courtroom was always cleared and transcripts sealed.

The last time she was known to have addressed the judge was in May 2019.

Credit: AP Images

Spears has since requested greater transparency from the court since then, and Judge Brenda Penny has allowed far more to remain public.

The conservatorship was put in place as she underwent a mental health crisis in 2008. She has credited it with saving her from financial ruin and keeping her a top flight pop star.

Her father and his attorneys have emphasised that she and her fortune, which court records put at more than $50 million, remain vulnerable to fraud and manipulation. Under the law, the burden would be on Spears to prove she is competent to be released and free to make her own choices.

Making her case to the court, Ms Spears said: “I should not be in a Conservatorship like this if I can work, provide for myself and provide for other people”.

Just before the end of her address, Ms Spears said to the judge: “I wish I could stay on the phone to you forever. Because when I go off this phone the nos will start again.

“No, no, no. I feel ganged up on and bullied and alone. I am tired of being alone.”

Judge Penny thanked the 39-year-old at the end of her submission adding: “I am sensitive to all you said, it was very courageous. Thank you, thank you so much."

Unscripted - The ITV News Arts and Entertainment podcast