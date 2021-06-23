It's England v Germany in last 16 after night of high drama at Euro 2020

England will face old rivals Germany at Wembley on Tuesday after a dramatic evening of matches in Euro 2020.

Hungary gave the Germans a scare, twice taking the lead, before Leon Goretzka's equaliser set up a clash with England.

France and Portugal also drew - in another 2-2 result - and both sealed their place in the next round.

Tuesday's game will no doubt place added focus on England manager Gareth Southgate, who missed a decisive penalty against Germany in the Euro 96 semi-final.

Gareth Southgate missed in a penalty shootout against Germany in Euro 96. Credit: PA

England had already qualified for the knockout stages and, thanks to Raheem Sterling's goal against the Czech Republic, they went through as group winners.

This assured their next game would be at Wembley.

Wales also built on a good run of form in the competition - having qualified for the semi-final in 2016 - and will face Denmark on Saturday for a spot in the quarter-final.

Scotland, however, will not join them in the next round after a heart-breaking defeat to an impressive Croatian side at Glasgow's Hampden Park.

Former England footballer Gary Neville gives his thoughts on a match against Germany

Play video

Southgate admits players can still force their way into England’s starting line-up for next week’s Euro 2020 last-16 tie against Germany at Wembley. The Three Lions won a European Championship group for just the third time as 1-0 victories over Croatia and the Czech Republic bookended the drab 0-0 draw with Scotland. The reward is a round-of-16 meeting under the arch on Tuesday, which not only removes logistical headaches but allows England to call upon a partisan home crowd for a challenging knockout clash steeped in history. Southgate promised to watch the conclusion of the so-called group of death with an open mind about his selection, but now will have to plan for a major test against Joachim Low’s Germany.

Credit: PA

Asked if he knew his ideal starting line-up in the last-16 against the Group F runners-up, Southgate said: “For the last 12 months whenever I’ve written a team sheet down anything more than two days before a game it’s changed, so at the moment, no. “We’ll watch the matches (on Wednesday), we’ll see how everybody is once we get back to St George’s and through the next couple of days of recovery and we’ll go from there. “I think what’s clear is that there are some areas of the team that we’ve been able to build closer to what we think is full strength as the last sort of four weeks or so has gone on. “Players have arrived late from European finals or (we’ve) been unable to get them on the pitch following injury or lacked fitness and I’ve always felt that we were going to have to grow into this tournament in terms of selection. That’s why the squad has been so important.”