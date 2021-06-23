Prince Charles’ office has insisted he paid a “substantial sum” to his son Prince Harry to help him with his move to America.

The Duke of Sussex had claimed that he was “literally cut off financially” by his family when the financial help stopped last summer.

Clarence House’s accounts for 2020-21 show that Prince Charles’ private income – from the Duchy of Cornwall estate – paid £4.5 million towards the running of the households of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It is lower than the £5.6 million in the same column for the previous year.

The sum also includes “capital” projects and “other expenditure” but Clarence House does not give a more detailed breakdown.

But a senior spokesperson at Clarence House said of Prince Harry: “As we'll all remember in January 2020 when the Duke and Duchess [of Sussex] announced that they were going to move away from the working royal family, the duke said that they would work towards becoming financially independent.”

Prince Charles, said the spokesperson, had “allocated a substantial sum to support them with this transition and that the funding “ceased in the summer of last year”.

Among the accusations made by Harry and Meghan when they gave their explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey in March, Harry accused his family of ‘cutting him off’ financially.

Asked by ITV News about the dramatically different descriptions of the financial arrangements, the spokesperson said: "I wouldn't acknowledge that they are dramatically different. All I can tell you are the facts," and he pointed to the couple’s current “financially independent" situation.

He did acknowledge the couple's departure as working Royals as "a matter of enormous sadness to the family" but insisted Prince Charles “wanted to help make this work”.

"I betray no confidence when I say they've been very successful in becoming financially independent," the spokesperson added.

Listen to the ITV News Royal Rota podcast: