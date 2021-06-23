The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has dismissed claims by Russian forces that warning shots were fired at a Royal Navy destroyer after it entered the country's territorial waters in the Black Sea.

The Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement, reported by the Russian Interfax news agency, that a border patrol boat fired warning shots at HMS Defender and a Su-24M warplane dropped four bombs close to the ship.

But the MoD rebutted the reports saying: "No warning shots have been fired at HMS Defender.

"The Royal Navy ship is conducting innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters in accordance with international law.

"We believe the Russians were undertaking a gunnery exercise in the Black Sea and provided the maritime community with prior-warning of their activity. "No shots were directed at HMS Defender and we do not recognise the claim that bombs were dropped in her path."

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “This morning, HMS Defender carried out a routine transit from Odesa towards Georgia across the Black Sea.

"As is normal for this route, she entered an internationally recognised traffic separation corridor."

Mr Wallace said HMS Defender left the corridor "safely", adding "as is routine, Russian vessels shadowed her passage and she was made aware of training exercises in her wider vicinity.”

The Russian statement had claimed: "The destroyer was warned in advance that weapons would be fired in case of a violation of the Russian state border.

"It disregarded the warning.

"As a result of joint actions of the Black Sea Fleet and the Border Service of the Russian Federal Security Service, HMS Defender left the territorial sea of the Russian Federation at 12.23pm."

HMS Defender - a Type 45 destroyer - is part of the UK Carrier Strike Group currently heading to the Indo-Pacific region.

However, it was announced earlier this month it would be temporarily breaking away from the group to carry out its "own set of missions" in the Black Sea.