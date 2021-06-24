Double-vaccinated travellers could soon be exempt from quarantining on return from amber list countries, with the government announcing its "intention" to introduce the plan later in the summer.

It means that anyone who has had two doses of a Covid vaccine will be able to travel to an amber list country and won't need to self-isolate for 10 days on their return back to England.

The government has not put a solid date when the exemption could come into force, but it is hoped to be in place by the summer, so the fully vaccinated can make the most of their new found travelling freedoms.

ITV News video producer Natalia Jorquera explains what the changes could mean for you

When the plans do come into effect, which countries will you be able to travel to without self-isolating on your arrival?

What are the testing arrangements for countries on the amber list?

Each country on the amber list has different arrangements for travellers arriving from the UK.

Here are the rules for some of the most popular destinations on the amber list:

(*These are the countries' current rules and they may change before the plans for quarantine-free travel comes into effect)

Croatia

UK arrivals travelling to Croatia will need to have a negative PCR test taken in the previous 72 hours or a rapid antigen test undertaken in the previous 48 hours.

You can also enter the country if you have proof of a vaccination - Croatia accepts the NHS app or your NHS letter to demonstrate your Covid-19 vaccination status.

UK nationals may also enter Croatia with a certificate showing you have recovered from Covid and had a positive PCR or rapid antigen test result in the previous 180 days only.

If you do not have a negative Covid test on arrival in Croatia you will need to self-isolate until a negative test result has been obtained locally.

Cyprus

The UK is on Cyprus' amber list, meaning passengers need to take a PCR test within 72 hours prior to departure and provide proof of a negative result.

Results from the PCR test can be in the form of a an email or SMS but the result itself and/or appointment letter must include the date and time the test was taken.

All passengers must complete a Cyprus Flight Pass before their journey, and ensure you PCR test result is uploaded on to the pass within 24 hours of your departure.

France

The UK is on France's amber list, and is only accepting tourists who are fully vaccinated.

But fully vaccinated travellers will need to present the following documents:

Evidence of a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of departure or a negative antigen test result taken within 48 hours of departure - all passengers aged 11 and over

A completed 'sworn statement' form self-certifying they are not suffering from Covid symptoms and have not been in contact with confirmed cases in the 14 days prior

Proof of vaccination status

France's definition of 'fully vaccinated' is defined by the completion of a vaccination schedule:

2 weeks after second dose of Pfizer, Moderna and Oxford/AstraZeneca jab

4 weeks after the single dose of Johnson & Johnson

2 weeks after single dose of any of the above vaccines and you have previously tested Covid positive

Greece (including islands)

Arrivals from the UK into Greece and its islands will need proof of either a negative Covid PCR test taken 72 hour before arrival into Greece, a negative Covid rapid antigen test 48 hours before the flight or proof of two Covid-19 vaccinations completed at least 14 days before travel.

Greece will accept the NHS app or your NHS letter to demonstrate your Covid vaccination status.

Travellers must fill in the Passenger Location Form (PLF) no later than 11.59pm (local time Greece) of the day before arriving in Greece.

Portugal (including the Azores and Madeira)

To travel to Portugal, Azores or Madeira from the UK you must have proof of a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of travel. If you're travelling to Portugal, the country also accepts a negative Covid rapid antigen test taken within 48 hours of travel - but it must meet EU standards.

For travel to Madeira, along with a negative PCR test, you will need to complete and submit a traveller questionnaire. Passengers travelling to Madeira are exempt from showing a PCR test on entry if they have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 90 days or had both doses of a Covid vaccine at least 15 days prior to travel.

Travellers to Azores will need to complete and submit a passenger questionnaire.

Spain (including the Balearics and Canary Islands)

There are no testing requirements for arrivals from the UK to Spain, but all passengers must complete and sign an online Health Control Form no more than 48 hours prior to travel.

What about children - are they exempt from quarantine?

ITV News understands that children may be allowed to travel to amber list countries without having to quarantine on arrival in England.

Along with double-jabbed adults, unvaccinated children are understood to be included in the plans for quarantine-free travel.