A priest awaiting a hearing for alleged drug-related offences is reported to have attacked 10 people, including seven senior members of Greece’s Orthodox Church, with caustic liquid.

The victims were taken to hospital on Wednesday after being attacked at a meeting in Athens of senior bishops. Two clergymen were described as being in serious conditions.A 37-year-old priest was arrested unharmed and detained for questioning.

State-run ERT television reported the meeting was being held as an appeal to depose the priest from the clergy follow his arrest in 2018 after police said he hid 1.8 grams of cocaine under his cassock, local media reported at the time.

A police officer who helped restrain the suspect was also injured, as were a lawyer and a presiding clergyman.

A police officer on a motorcycle exits the Petraki Monastery in Athens, following an attack with a caustic liquid. Credit: AP

Police said it was not immediately clear what liquid was used, but added that the victims were being treated for burns.

“I express my abhorrence at this unprecedented event,” Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou wrote in a tweet after contacting Archbishop Ieronymos, the leader of the Greek church.

On a visit to the Athens hospital where the victims are being treated, Archbishop Ieronymos told reporters he was “deeply saddened” by the attack but relieved that none of the injuries were considered by doctors to be life-threatening.

One of the injured bishops was transferred to the plastic surgery unit of another hospital.

The motives for the attack were not immediately clear.

Police identified the victims as the metropolitan bishops Antonios of Glyfada, Kyrillos of Kifissia, Kallinikos of Arta, Nikodimos of Kassandra, Dionysios IV of Zakynthos, Dimitrios of Goumenissis, and Andreas of Dryinoupolis.