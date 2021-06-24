Play video

Former footballer Stuart Pearce explains to ITV News Correspondent Paul Davies why he'll be wanting penalties on Tuesday

England fans are bracing themselves after once again finding their team drawn against Germany in the knockout stages of the Euros.

The teams meet next Tuesday at Wembley, a rematch of the classic semi-final of Euro '96.

Germany won that nail-biting match on penalties but despite that, Stuart Pearce, who played for England in that game, told ITV News he wants Tuesday's match to be decided in the same way.

Pearce missed a penalty against the Germans in the 1990 World Cup semi-final but says England should relish the challenge if it comes to it.