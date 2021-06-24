A woman has died after being “incorrectly excluded” from the cervical cancer screening programme, a Scottish government minister has revealed.

Women’s health minister Maree Todd told MSPs in the Scottish Parliament that an audit by an NHS board in December 2020 had “discovered a very small number of women had developed cervical cancer after being wrongly excluded from the screening programme following a hysterectomy”.

She added: “I am extremely sorry to say that one of those women has died.”

Women should still have been screened if part of their cervix was not fully removed.

The Scottish government confirmed a national review is taking place of everyone who has been excluded from the screening programme.

As a result around 430 women who were wrongly excluded from the Scottish cervical screening programme over the last 24 years are being offered fast-tracked appointments with GP practices or gynaecology services, following an urgent review of cases.