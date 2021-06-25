The Delta variant of Covid-19 now accounts for the vast majority of infections in the UK and it is continuing to spread.

There have been 35,204 more cases since last week to reach a total of 111,157, according to data from Public Health England (PHE).

Most of these cases are in England, where there have been 102,019 total cases of the Delta variant.

These are the 20 areas with the most confirmed and probable cases reported, all of which are the only parts of the country to top 1,000 infections.

Bolton 5,017

Manchester 4,100

Blackburn with Darwen 3,161

Leeds 3,079

Birmingham 2,589

Wigan 2,041

Salford 1,965

Bradford 1,699

Stockport 1,552

Kirklees 1,458

County Durham 1,424

Bury 1,346

Liverpool 1,245

Bedford 1,198

Rochdale 1,185

Trafford 1,170

Leicester 1,130

Cheshire East 1,123

Newcastle upon Tyne 1,110

Preston 1,032

While the Delta variant now accounts for around 95% of new cases sequenced in the UK, PHE said vaccines continue to have a “crucial effect on hospital admission and death”.

A further 514 people were admitted to hospital in England with Covid-19 in the week up to June 21. Of these, 304 were unvaccinated.

Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said: “Through the success of our vaccination programme, data suggest we have begun to break the link between cases and hospitalisations. This is hugely encouraging news, but we cannot become complacent.

“Two doses of vaccine are far more effective against Covid-19 than a single dose, so please make sure that you come forward to get your second dose as soon as you are invited.

“Whilst vaccines provide excellent protection, they do not provide total protection, so it is still as important as ever that we continue to exercise caution."

Some 42 of cases in the UK are the Delta AY.1 sub lineage, also known as Delta plus.

Studies show this so-called Delta plus variant spreads more easily, binds more easily to lung cells and is potentially resistant to monoclonal antibody therapy, which can help neutralise the virus, India's health ministry said.

