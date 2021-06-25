"No substantial outbreaks" of Covid-19 were identified following a series of trial mass events run by the government - including a nightclub and a festival.

Of the 58,000 people who got a glimpse of post-Covid life during the Events Research Programme (ERP) just 28 coronavirus cases were recorded, raising hopes of a return to large scale activity.

Of those cases, 11 were identified as "potentially infectious" at an event while the other 17 were "potentially infected at or around the time of an event," the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said.

But the report into the figures urged "extreme caution" around interpreting the number of positive cases, because of the necessarily limited scale of the events and the low return rates of the pre- and post-event PCR tests.

Nine pilot events were held across the country - an evening at Circus nightclub in Liverpool, the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield, three football matches at Wembley, the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena, a pilot festival at Sefton Park, Liverpool, and a Reunion 5km run at Kempton Park, Surrey.

All attendees were asked to provide a negative lateral flow test upon entry and to take a voluntary pre and post-event PCR test.

A range of measures to combat transmission of coronavirus were used at the events including staggered entry and exit times, ventilation, social distancing and face masks.

The 2021 Brit Awards was a test event Credit: Ian West/PA

The report said: "The report acknowledges that these numbers reflect the rigorous testing regime in place for attendance at each event and relatively low levels of community prevalence of Covid-19 at the time of running the first phase of pilots."

It highlighted that large indoor events with high crowd density and proximity "may pose a higher potential risk of transmission as a result of close proximity and poor ventilation".

The report also acknowledged there was low uptake of PCR testing before and after events, which meant it was "challenging to determine" whether direct transmission of coronavirus had occurred at the events or elsewhere.

The second phase of the ERP was completed this month, with cases on the rise again across the country due to the spread of the Delta variant.

Events in the second part of the trial included the Euro 2020 group matches at Wembley, Royal Ascot and the England v New Zealand Test match at Edgbaston.

The government said there are "live discussions" about adding further events to the third phase of the ERP - where providing evidence of a negative test or full vaccination status will continue to be trialled.

Sports clubs, organisers, and theatres are all pushing for the government to make an announcement on the future of large scale events ahead of the final easing of restrictions in England on July 19.