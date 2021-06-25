Thousands of people will be able to turn up at various Covid vaccination hubs this weekend as the NHS announces hundreds of sites will be open for anyone over the age of 18 to get their jab.

The event – called Grab a Jab weekend – is aimed to increase the number of vaccinations, as cases of the Delta coronavirus variant continue to rise across the UK.

The sites will include football stadiums, theatres, supermarket car parks and shopping centres - which will help to vaccinate more of the UK public without needing to book in advance.

Jab buses will also be out on the road, and visits to people who are housebound are planned, as the NHS gears up for a weekend to drive uptake in the vaccinations.

A mass vaccination hub has opened in the food court at Castle Quarter shopping centre in Norwich. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Where can I go to get a jab this weekend?

Sports grounds will join roving vaccination buses across England, backed up by teams of community outreach vaccinators, to reach as many people as possible.

Here are some of the venues where you will be able to go this weekend to get a jab, however not all will vaccinate those under the age of 40 - you can check here via the NHS.

Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, London

Ashton Gate Football Stadium, Bristol

Aston Villa Football Club, Birmingham

Bath and West Showground, Somerset

Birmingham’s Millennium Point

Colchester Football Stadium

Centre for Life, Newcastle

Charlton Athletic FC, The Valley

Crystal Palace FC, London

Derby Arena

Eagles Basketball stadium, Newcastle

Eton Park - Burton Albion Pirelli Stadium, Derby

Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham

Elland Road Stadium, Leeds

Gainsborough Sports Centre, Norwich

Harlequins RFC, Twickenham

Jacob's Well, Bradford

Lewisham Hospital, London

Newmarket Racecourse, Newmarket

Peepul Centre, Leicester

Queen Elizabeth Hospital, London

Rotherham Leisure Centre, Sheffield

Royal Cornwall Showground, Wadebridge

St Thomas’s Hospital, London

Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Centre

Taunton Racecourse, Somerset

Telford International Centre

Watford's Vicarage Road

Westmorland Shopping Centre, Cumbria

What if I have had my first jab, can I go and get my second jab this weekend?

Second jabs are also available at the walk-ins but only if it has been at least eight weeks since the first dose for people aged over 40.

For those under the age of 40, as long as it has been 12 weeks since your first jab you can also get your second dose of the Covid vaccine this weekend.

What has the government said?

Matt Hancock has urged everyone to "take up the offer to head to their nearest walk in centre this weekend and get the life saving jab".

The Health Secretary said: "We are throwing open the doors of hundreds of vaccine centres across the country this weekend so anyone can just show up."

He added: "It’s becoming clearer all the time how effective our vaccines are in protecting against the Delta variant and with three in five people double vaccinated we’re well on our way to the whole country getting the fullest possible protection.

"So I’d urge everyone not yet fully vaccinated aged 18 and over to get your first and second doses as soon as possible to protect yourself and your loved ones."

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said: "Vaccines are our way out of this pandemic and, thanks to our NHS and the British public, they are already saving thousands of lives.

"No matter where you live, where you come from, your background or your beliefs - provided you are over 18, there is a vaccine available to you.

"I urge everyone eligible to get to their nearest walk in centre this weekend, get their jab and help us get back to normality."