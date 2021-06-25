The former police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd in Minneapolis will be sentenced on Friday.

Derek Chauvin was found guilty of killing Mr Floyd following the conclusion of a trial around two months ago.

Mr Floyd died after Chauvin knelt on his neck outside a convenience store in May 2020 for nine-and-a-half minutes. Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts of second- and third-degree murder as well as manslaughter.

A maximum sentence of 40 years is the most that can be applied to Chauvin, but legal observers believe this to be unlikely.

George Floyd was murdered in 2020.

Although he chose not to give evidence during the trial, Chauvin will be allowed to address the court before sentencing begins but it is unknown if he will do so.

Prosecutors have filed suggesting a 30-year custodial sentence, while Chauvin's defence team have called for him to be given probation, although this is deemed highly unlikely.

Hennepin county judge Peter Cahill will be the man who ultimately decides the fate of Chauvin.

Mr Cahill presided over the trial and the experienced judge will be required to weigh up the severity of the crime and the other aggravating factors involved in Mr Floyd's death.

Chauvin will be sentenced around 7.30pm (1.30pm local time).