A 74 year old man in Jersey has been sentenced to two years and four months in prison for making almost 4,000 indecent images of children.

John Henry De Bourgonniere was sentenced in the Royal Court today (25 June) for three counts of making the images as well as three further counts of making indecent pseudo images of children. He made a total of 3,847 images.

He has also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for seven years and will be subject to a ten year restraining order. De Bourgonniere was first arrested on suspicion of making the indecent images in August 2020 after States of Jersey Police searched his home and seized several devices.

He was charged in January 2021.

These are not victimless crimes, these images cause real harm to real children and the viewing and making of indecent images like these creates demand and so leads to further abuse. Any form of abuse against children will not be tolerated and the States of Jersey Police are committed to target those who offend in this way. States of Jersey Police statement

The police says anyone who has concerns about suspected child sexual abuse or exploitation can contact MASH on 01534 519 000 or the Public Protection Unit on 01534 612 612.

Dewberry House can also be contacted on 01534 888 222.