The Sun newspaper has released photos purportedly showing Health Secretary Matt Hancock having a ‘secret affair’ with his closest aide, Gina Coladangelo.

Blurry photos given to the newspaper by a Whitehall whistleblower appear to show Mr Hancock, 42, in a passionate embrace with Ms Coladangelo, 43, at the Department of Health offices in London.

Responding to the release of the pictures, a friend of Mr Hancock said that the health secretary "has no comment on personal matters" and that "no rules have been broken.”

Lobbyist Gina Coladangelo was appointed by Mr Hancock as an unpaid adviser to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) on a six-month contract in March last year, sparking uproar due to her various other positions.

The appointment spurred allegations of ‘chumocracy’ as the pair have known each other since their time at Oxford University and remained close friends since.

It had also emerged that Ms Coladangelo accompanied Mr Hancock to confidential meetings with civil servants and visited No10 and reportedly has had a parliamentary pass since April under her husband’s surname.

In September 2020, Ms Coladangelo was appointed by Mr Hancock as a non-executive director at DHSC, making her a significant player in the department’s oversight board.

She was a director at lobbying firm Luther Pendragon and is Marketing and Communications director at Oliver Bonas, the fashion and lifestyle store founded by her husband Oliver Tress.

Mr Hancock, who has three children with his wife of 15 years, has faced increased scrutiny over the past months for his handling of the Covid pandemic, and has been the centre of a public row with Boris Johnson's former adviser Dominic Cummings, who launched a scathing attack on the health minister for repeatedly ‘lying’ during the health crisis.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps responded to the Sun's story saying he would not be commenting on "other people's personal lives".

He told LBC: “I have seen the photo but, as ever with private matters, I always try to avoid commenting on other people’s personal lives and I think I’ll stick with that tradition here.”

Asked whether the health secretary should have been “ignoring social distancing” in the photos, Mr Shapps replied: “I’m quite sure that whatever the rules were at the time were followed.

“You’ll recall that there was a point at which social distancing rules were changed but, as I say, I don’t want to comment on somebody else’s private life – that is for them.”

He also told Sky News Ms Coladangelo would have gone through an “incredibly rigorous” process to get the job.

Asked about the rules around appointing friends to government positions, Mr Shapps said: “First of all, I think the actual issue is entirely personal for Matt Hancock.

“In terms of rules, anyone who has been appointed has to go through an incredibly rigorous process in government, so whatever the rules are, the rules will have to be followed.

“There are no short cuts to that, as anyone who has had anything to do with the appointments system in the civil service knows.

“There are very strict rules in place.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said Ms Coladangelo's appointment as non-executive director of the department was "made in the usual way and followed correct procedure”.

In a statement Labour said: “Ministers, like everyone, are entitled to a private life.

"However, when taxpayers’ money is involved or jobs are being offered to close friends who are in a personal relationship with a minister, then that needs to be looked into.

"The government needs to be open and transparent about whether there are any conflicts of interests or rules that have been broken.”