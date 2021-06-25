Metropolitan Police constable Rudvelle Walters has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a missing woman in her hotel room during a welfare check.

The 48-year-old, from Luton, initially showed no emotion as the jury returned its unanimous verdict after less than an hour's deliberation.

Mr Walters then nodded before weeping.

He left the courtroom in tears as the judge, His Honour Judge Andrew Goymer, thanked the seven men and five women on the jury for their service during the week-long trial.

Prosecutors offered no evidence on a second outstanding charge of attempted sexual assault.