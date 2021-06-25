Scrutiny panel concerned at delays to work on Jersey's migration policy

A Jersey scrutiny panel says it is concerned about delays in work on the government's migration policy. The Migration and Population Review Panel says much of the data required for the policy remains outstanding and a number of the reviews -including on access to healthcare - will not be completed by the end of the year.

Deputy Rowland Huelin, the politician in charge of the policy, says he is 'relaxed' about the revised timetable, saying it was important that the work was 'done well'.

The Panel appreciates the scale of the task which Government is undertaking, both to produce considered amendments to the Island’s Migration Policy and to produce a Common Population Policy. However, the concerns that we have expressed since the beginning of the year on the timeframe and the data on which these important policies will be based were confirmed by the evidence given at the hearing. Senator Steve Pallett, Chair of Jersey's Migration and Population Review Panel

Deputy Huelin also confirmed that the Common Population Policy would not include population projections - but the policy is scheduled to be debated before the end of 2021 - a key component of a proposition from Deputy Jess Perchard, which was passed by the Assembly.

Plans for a public consultation on the policy are planned to get underway soon.