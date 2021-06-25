Breaking News

Several people killed and others injured in knife attack in Germany, police say

Police cars attend the scene of an incident in Wuerzburg, Germany.

Several people have been killed and others injured in a knife attack in Germany on Friday, police have said.

Police said the attacker was arrested after an officer used a firearm against him in the southern city of Wuerzburg. It remains unclear how many people were killed or injured.

Police spokeswoman Kerstin Kunick said officers were alerted around 5pm to a knife attack on Barbarossa Square in the city.

Police said on Twitter there is no danger to the population.

"We have arrested a suspect," Lower Franconia police said, before adding: "There are no indications of a second suspect. There is NO danger to the population."

Wuerzburg is a city of about 130,000 people in Bavaria, located between Munich and Frankfurt.

