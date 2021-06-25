Several people have been killed and others injured in a knife attack in Germany on Friday, police have said.

Police said the attacker was arrested after an officer used a firearm against him in the southern city of Wuerzburg. It remains unclear how many people were killed or injured.

Police spokeswoman Kerstin Kunick said officers were alerted around 5pm to a knife attack on Barbarossa Square in the city.

Police said on Twitter there is no danger to the population.

"We have arrested a suspect," Lower Franconia police said, before adding: "There are no indications of a second suspect. There is NO danger to the population."

Wuerzburg is a city of about 130,000 people in Bavaria, located between Munich and Frankfurt.

