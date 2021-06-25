Breaking News
Several people killed and others injured in knife attack in Germany, police say
Several people have been killed and others injured in a knife attack in Germany on Friday, police have said.
Police said the attacker was arrested after an officer used a firearm against him in the southern city of Wuerzburg. It remains unclear how many people were killed or injured.
Police spokeswoman Kerstin Kunick said officers were alerted around 5pm to a knife attack on Barbarossa Square in the city.
Police said on Twitter there is no danger to the population.
"We have arrested a suspect," Lower Franconia police said, before adding: "There are no indications of a second suspect. There is NO danger to the population."
Wuerzburg is a city of about 130,000 people in Bavaria, located between Munich and Frankfurt.
