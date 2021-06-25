Sir Mo Farah has one final opportunity to secure a place at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday night.

The 10,000m runner will race in a special arranged meet at the Manchester Regional Arena in the hope of salvaging his Olympic dream.

Farah failed to secure the necessary qualification time at a race in Birmingham earlier this month.

The four-time Olympic champion is required to run inside 27 minutes, 28 seconds in Manchester in order to secure a spot on Team GB.

Farah failed to secure the required time in Birmingham earlier in June. Credit: PA

In 2008, Farah's first Olympics, the runner finished 17th in the 5,000m in Beijing.

The following two Olympics were more successful for Farah who won gold in both the 5,000m and 10,000m in London and Rio de Janeiro.

British 1500m runner Jake Wightman believes Farah in is "good shape" going into the race in Manchester.

“I only saw him do one session,” Wightman said. “It was mad. I’d never seen Mo train before and I think the session he did was as good as any he’d done previously.

“I was telling everybody what good shape he was in and that he was going to fly. Whatever problem he picked up subsequent to that meant it didn’t happen.

"The pressure is on him now to come out and blow people away. But judging by the form he was in while we were away he can definitely come back to that classic Mo.”

The 10,000m race will start at 9.35pm BST at the Manchester Regional Arena.