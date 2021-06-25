This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

In this week's episode, Chris and Lizzie discuss the Royal finances.

They bring you the lowdown on the Sovereign Grant report and the annual review from Clarence House - with details on how Prince Charles paid a "substantial sum" to Harry and Meghan.

Chris and Lizzie also discuss the Queen's first in-person meeting with Boris Johnson since the start of the pandemic, the monarch's trip to Ascot, and what we found out about the Duchess of Cambridge from her trip to the Natural History Museum.

