The UK has recorded more than 15,000 Covid cases for a third day in a row, according to the latest figures from the Department for Health.

In total, 15,810 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24-hour reporting period - which brings the total to 4,699,868 since the start of the pandemic.

A further 18 people have also died from Covid, which means the UK death toll now stands at 128,066.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show there have been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The latest figures come as the R number in England remains the same from last week - at 1.2 to 1.4, according to the UK government.

A rate between 1.2 and 1.4 means that for every 10 people infected with Covid, between 12 and 14 others will catch the disease. It means that coronavirus cases are increasing.

Listen to our Covid podcast, Coronavirus: What You Need To Know

England

Another 13,498 people have contracted coronavirus in the last 24-hour period, bringing the total to 4,092,346 since the start of the pandemic.

In England, a further 15 deaths were reported, bringing the nation's death toll to 112,629.

Wales

There have been a further 336 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 216,366.

Public Health Wales reported one further death, taking the total in the country since the start of the pandemic to 5,574.

A coronavirus testing site Credit: PA

Scotland

A further two people have died after contracting coronavirus in Scotland as the country reports 1,747 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

The number of people hospitalised with the virus is at 188, with 16 of those being treated in intensive care.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, no further deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, which means the death toll remains at 2,155.

Cases in the nation increased by 229 and the total number of positive tests since the start of the pandemic is now at 125,699.