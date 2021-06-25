YouTube Pride 2021: LGBT+ stars gather for online event

Play video

ITV News Correspondent Sejal Karia reports on the celebrations to mark Pride Month

For the second year in a row the events of Pride Month have been disrupted, but that hasn't stopped people marking the moment.

LGBT+ stars from the worlds of comedy, music, social media and activism have gathered to celebrate YouTube Pride 2021.

Headliners at the virtual event include singer Demi Lovato and Olly Alexander of Years & Years and It's a Sin.

The party then heads to Elton John and David Furnish's house - the couple are hosting an at-home Pride celebration.

