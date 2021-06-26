The UK has recorded a further 18,270 new Covid-19 cases - the highest case number since February 5.

It brings the total number of infections up to 4,717,811 and the government also said a further 23 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Saturday, bringing the UK total to 128,089.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England

In England, 15,136 more coronavirus cases were recorded, bringing the total up to 4,107,155 and deaths rose by 20, meaning the death toll is now at 112,649.

Scotland

Scotland recorded a further 2,836 cases, meaning the infection total is now at 268,293 and deaths increased by three to 7,711.

Wales

Wales did not update their infection or death total on Saturday.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland reported 298 more cases, meaning it now stands at 125,997 and no further deaths were reported, so it stands at 2,155.