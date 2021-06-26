Play video

ITV Correspondent Lucy Watson, in Amsterdam, looks ahead to the clash between the two dark horses

Wales boss Robert Page believes his team has "a game plan that can hurt" Denmark in their Euros clash on Saturday.

Wales are cast in the role of outsiders at the Johan Cruyff Arena, with Denmark fuelled by support from all over Europe following Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest in their tournament opener.

Eriksen is now recovering following his on-pitch collapse and it is at the home of his former club, Ajax, that Denmark and Wales will meet for a place in the quarter-finals.

“We think we’ve got a game plan that can hurt them,” said boss Page, who has a full squad to select from other than suspended Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu.

“It was about getting through, but we didn’t want to finish third in the group.

“We’ve earned the right to finish second and the credit has got to go to the players for doing that against all the odds.

“There were a lot of people who didn’t see us finishing second.”

Page said earlier this week that Wales had overcome a logistical “nightmare” to reach the round of 16.

Only Switzerland and Sweden have travelled more miles than Wales during the cross-continent tournament.

Asked whether qualification felt sweeter after so many logistical issues, Page said: “I suppose so, but we can’t grumble about it.

“This is how it’s unfolded. We’ve gone to Baku and Rome and now we’re in Amsterdam.

“We’re fully prepared and ready for a battle. The world has taken note of what’s happened (to Eriksen) and the emotion involved in it.

“We can’t get involved in that. It’s work for us as usual, we’ve got a job to do and we want to go and finish it.”

Wales players during the training session at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam Credit: PA

Page has been in interim charge since November, with manager Ryan Giggs on leave from his position.

It has been a remarkable journey for Page, whose previous managerial positions were at Port Vale, Northampton and the Wales Under-21 team.

The 46-year-old began his playing career at Watford and won successive promotions there under the late former England manager Graham Taylor.

Page said: “This is the pinnacle of my personal career from a managing point of view, and you take aspects of all managers you’ve worked with.

“It’s only years later that you have time to reflect and look back at what Graham used to do.

“His man-management was excellent, his knowledge and understanding.

“He donned about four or five different hats. He was coach, manager, fitness coach, psychologist and, of course, you’re going to learn a lot from that.

“He was one of many good managers that I was blessed to work for.”