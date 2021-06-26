Matt Hancock has resigned as Health Secretary after admitting breaching social distancing guidelines by kissing his close aide.

Matt Hancock has resigned as Health Secretary in a letter to Boris Johnson where he says the Government “owe it to people who have sacrificed so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down”.

In his letter of resignation, Matt Hancock said: “The last thing I would want is for my private life to distract attention from the single-minded focus that is leading us out of this crisis.

“I want to reiterate my apology for breaking the guidance, and apologise to my family and loved ones for putting them through this. I also need (to) be with my children at this time.”

