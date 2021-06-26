Hordes of protesters take to London amid bumper weekend of demonstrations

A horde of protesters have taken to the streets of central London on Saturday as a bumper weekend of demonstrations kicks off.

Police have warned of disruptions and road closures as campaigners for at least three different causes protest in Westminster, as well as areas of Lambeth and Southwark over Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, social media clips showed anti-lockdown and anti-vaccination demonstrators in Hyde Park, among other central locations. They carried placards and loudspeakers.

The protests take place after the UK recorded more than 15,000 Covid cases for a third day in a row.Extinction Rebellion have also said they will protest in London over a lack of climate action on the part of the government. Meanwhile, members of the nightclub industry are excepted to demonstrate against being shut down by Covid restrictions.

The Metropolitan Police has said that due to the numbers of protesters expected, people living or travelling in the area should expect disruption and road closures.

On Friday, the force arrested twelve people to "prevent and reduce criminal disruption" believed to be intended at "media business locations" over the weekend.