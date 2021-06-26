Sir Jeffrey Donaldson formally endorsed as new DUP leader

The DUP electoral college has formally endorsed Sir Jeffrey Donaldson as the party's new leader.Sir Jeffrey received 32 of 36 votes when MPs and Assembly members met at a Co Antrim hotel to rubber stamp the Lagan Valley MP’s ascent to the top job. The gathering came after a chaotic two months for Northern Ireland’s largest party.

Internal divisions have been laid bare after successive revolts deposed former leader Arlene Foster and her successor Edwin Poots.

Sir Jeffrey, the party’s 58-year-old Westminster leader, was the only candidate to put his name forward for the DUP leadership after the dramatic resignation of Mr Poots last week.

Mr Poots’ demise came only weeks after he narrowly defeated Sir Jeffrey in the leadership contest to succeed Mrs Foster.

Edwin Poots was the DUP leader for just three weeks. Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

Mr Poots did not attend the meeting on Saturday morning. Commenting on Edwin Poots’ absence , Sir Jeffrey said his predecessor had “prior commitments” and was a “busy man”.

The new leader thanked his party colleagues for their “resounding endorsement”.

He said: "This morning we are seeing our party coming back together again, and uniting around a vision for Northern Ireland, a Northern Ireland that is at peace with itself, a Northern Ireland that is stable".

He added that one of his key priorities would be to “right the wrong” of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“Northern Ireland is given the right under the Act of Union to trade freely with the rest of our own country and all that we ask is for that right to be restored, that we can trade freely with the rest of the United Kingdom and continue to trade with our neighbours,” Sir Jeffrey said.

He will become the official party leader next week when the DUP’s ruling executive meets to ratify his appointment.

Mr Poots’ resignation came after he pressed ahead with reconstituting Stormont’s power-sharing Executive alongside Sinn Fein, despite a significant majority of his MPs and MLAs being vociferously opposed to the move.

Party anger at a UK government pledge to grant Sinn Fein a key concession on Irish language laws was behind the internal opposition to Mr Poots’ decision to nominate a First Minister to lead the administration alongside the republican party.

Serious question marks now hang over the future of First Minister Paul Givan.

Sir Jeffrey has made clear his intent to return from Westminster to assume the First Minister’s job.

However, the timeline for that move remains unclear.

He would have to trigger a parliamentary by-election in Lagan Valley in order to re-enter the Assembly and it is unclear whether he would want to prompt such a contest in the near future, given the DUP’s recent poor poll ratings.