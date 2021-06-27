Malta has revealed that children aged between 12 and 16 will not be allowed to holiday on the island unless they have been fully vaccinated.

Updating its travel advice in the wake of the decision by UK nations to add the island to the green list of summer destinations, Malta also said that as from June 30, only fully vaccinated persons can travel there from the United Kingdom.

Currently, only the Maltese vaccination certificate is a valid certificate accepted by the Maltese Authorities. As from the July 1, the UK (2 dose certificate) and the EU digital Covid vaccine certificate will be accepted as well. Visit Malta said: "Children aged 5-11 can travel if they accompany their vaccinated parents/ legal guardian provided they provide a negative nasopharyngeal PCR test carried out within 72 hours before arrival in Malta.

"Children under 5 do not need a test, while those aged 12+ can only travel with a full vaccination certificate."

The news that children aged between 12 and 16 cannot enter without being vaccinated is a potential blow to sun-seeking British families, as the current UK vaccination programme does not cover under 18s.

ITV News Video Producer Natalia Jorquera explains what the changes could mean for you

The government has announced it would add 14 countries and territories to its green list, destinations from where travellers do not have to quarantine upon returning to the UK.

However, all but one – Malta – were put on a watchlist, meaning they are at risk of returning to the amber list.

Some popular hotspots, including Ibiza and Mallorca, are on the list.

Mainland Spain, France, Greece and Italy remain on the amber list, meaning Brits will have to self-isolate upon returning to the UK.

The new rules come into force at 4am on June 30.

There are fears of EU-wide restrictions on British tourists after German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for all European Union countries to impose quarantine requirements on travellers from the UK due to the spread of the Delta variant in the country.

Many within the tourism industry have expressed frustration that the UK has not moved far enough, quickly enough to open up the sector in time to save summer.

But transport secretary Grant Shapps has insisted it is right to be cautious to protest the public as the vaccine rollout continues.

