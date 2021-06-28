An A&E doctor from Bristol who worked on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic has died with cancer after being diagnosed a little more than a year ago.

Jessi Tucker, 40, was told she had aggressive stage three melanoma the day after the first England lockdown was announced in March 2020.

She was given around nine months to live, and discovered in January this year the cancer had spread to her lungs and developed into a stage four tumour.

Jessi died on Friday 25 June at St Peter's Hospice, surrounded by her family.

The news of her death was shared on a fundraising page set up by her friend Caroline Walker.

It read: "I am sorry to share with you some very sad news in this update.

"Jessi’s condition deteriorated quite quickly in recent weeks and days. And last night, in the comfort of St Peter’s Hospice in Bristol, she passed away.

"She was with her family and at peace.

"Your beautiful words of support and generous donations meant so much to Jessi and her family over the past few months.

"On a personal note, I would like to thank each and every one of you for your support for my dear friend, a special soul who touched more lives than we will ever know.

"With all my love, Caroline."

Jessi set up a blog titled 'Getting Cancer in the time of Covid'. Credit: BPM Media / Bristol Live

Jessi was working on the NHS frontline when the coronavirus pandemic started, working 10-hour shifts as an A&E doctor.

When she was first diagnosed with skin cancer, she spoke about how she felt.

"It felt like the ground fell away from me, everything went very still. It was very surreal like stepping into a nightmare," Jessi said.

"After the phone call ended, I howled. I have never made that sound before. My body jittered. I paced. I swore. I cried."

She also said she was "not done yet" and hoped she would live beyond what doctor's predicted would be her last Christmas.

"I don't want to die - I'm not ready for that," she said at the time.

"I feel hopeful, I don't see myself as a victim. I'm not done yet. I don't feel like I've going to die this year or that was my last Christmas."

"None of us know what's going to happen. I could be knocked over by a car tomorrow."

The fundraising page, originally set up to support Jessi during her illness, has raised more than £23,000.

Any outstanding funds will now be distributed amongst a selection of Jessi's chosen charities.

