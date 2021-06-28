Sajid Javid has said the camera that captured images of his predecessor Matt Hancock kissing an aide has been "disabled", amid security concerns about the leak of the CCTV footage.

During a visit to St Thomas' Hospital in London, the new health secretary told broadcasters: "I haven't disabled the camera that you are talking about but it has been disabled by the department.

"For security, it's just common sense.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid says the camera has been "disabled":

"I don't think as a general rule there should be cameras in the secretary of state's office.

"I've never known that in the other five departments that I've run and I'm not really sure why there was one here but I'm sure there will be more to this as the whole incident is investigated."

Mr Hancock resigned as Health Secretary after CCTV cameras caught him breaching social distancing guidelines by kissing his close aide.

The leak has led to questions about security arrangements in ministerial offices with Tory MP Peter Bone granted an urgent question on the issue on Monday.

