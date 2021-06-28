The UK has reported 22,868 new Covid cases, the highest numbers since January 30 when 23,275 new cases were recorded.

The latest data from the government added that a further three people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of 9am on Monday, bringing the UK total to 128,103.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show there have been more than 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The update comes as the health secretary, newly appointed Sajid Javid, is expected to update MPs on the next easing of England's lockdown.

The Prime Minister has already said July 19 would very likely remain the date for ending coronavirus restrictions in the country saying it was "sensible to stick to our plan".

Of the latest reported cases 18,702 were recorded in England.

Scottish health authorities said a further 3,285 cases had been recorded there.

Public Health Wales recorded 670 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

While in Northern Ireland 211 new cases were reported.