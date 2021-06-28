UK tourists have been dealt another blow to summer holiday plans as European destinations tighten restrictions on visiting Brits.

Portugal has become the latest to impose tough new measures, with only fully vaccinated visitors allowed to bypass quarantine.

This follows a similarly strict stance taken by Malta and new rules in Spain requiring full vaccination or a recent negative Covid test.

Here's what the popular holiday spots now need from you:

Portugal

Brits visiting mainland Portugal must now quarantine for 14 days unless they are fully vaccinated.

The new rule came into effect on Monday amid growing concern over the spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus.

Previously UK visitors were exempt from the self-isolation requirement if they had evidence of a recent negative test.

But Portugal has taken a tougher stance, putting UK holidaymakers in the same risk category as those from South Africa, Brazil, India and Nepal.

The UK government removed Portugal from its green list earlier this month, which means people returning from the country must quarantine at home for 10 days.

14 Number of days UK visitors to mainland Portugal must quarantine unless fully vaccinated

Malta

Malta has also announced that, from Wednesday, only fully-vaccinated travellers will be allowed to enter the country from the UK.

Children aged between 12 and 16 will not be allowed to holiday on the island unless they have been fully vaccinated.

Children under 12 will be permitted if they are accompanying parents or guardians who have had both doses.

Those aged between five and 11 must also show evidence of a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours.

Wednesday is also the day that people returning to the UK from Malta will no longer need to self-isolate.

Valletta is the tiny capital of the Mediterranean island nation of Malta.

Spain

Meanwhile, the Spanish authorities are introducing new restrictions on UK visitors to the Balearic Islands, which include Ibiza and Mallorca.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told radio network Cadena SER that travellers who are not fully vaccinated must have taken a recent negative PCR test.

The change will be enforced within 72 hours, he said on Monday morning.

This means it will be in place when the Balearic Islands are added to the UK’s green list at 4am on Wednesday.

Europe on 'thin ice'

The announcements come as German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been pressing EU leaders to impose stringent quarantine requirements on arrivals to the bloc from Britain.

She warned last week that Europe is on "thin ice", adding: "In particular, the newly arising variants, especially now the delta variant, are a warning for us to continue to be careful."

The Delta variant accounts for 95% of infections in the UK.