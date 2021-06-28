Matt Hancock was "right" to resign, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has said as the prime minister faces criticism for his handling of the scandal.

Mr Hancock resigned on Saturday after footage showed him kissing his close aide Gina Coladangelo, in breach of coronavirus restrictions.

He was replaced as Health Secretary by former Chancellor Sajid Javid.

ITV News Political Correspondent Daniel Hewitt asks the Justice Secretary why Boris Johnson did not sack Matt Hancock:

Play video

Mr Johnson initially stuck by Mr Hancock after the Sun published footage on Friday of him kissing the aide, an old friend from his days at Oxford University, in his ministerial office on May 6.

The scandal led to renewed questions over standards in Mr Johnson's Government after a series of controversies surrounding some of his most senior ministers.

When asked repeatedly why Mr Hancock had not been sacked but instead resigned, Mr Buckland told ITV News: "Matt Hancock resigned the day after the revelations appeared in the national press.

"I don’t think that’s a dilly-dallying approach, he’s gone.

"We have a new health secretary who has been in post for more than 24 hours - we’re getting on with the job and I really don’t think this sort of detail is of significance."

He added: "Matt Hancock has resigned, that’s the right thing to do."

Mr Hancock is facing further questions about his conduct in office with allegations in The Sunday Times he used a personal email account, breaching government guidelines.

Labour have demanded an investigation into the allegations.

Mr Buckland suggested the Cabinet Office is likely to investigate the matter and said that if ministers had to use a personal email address then their communications should be retained.

He said: "I think that the important point is we went through a very pressurised emergency situation earlier last year.

"I think the key thing for me is was there any sensitive material sent and was there any way of retaining the emails so they can be retained for future examination.

"I don’t know whether those principles were adhered to but I think it makes sense for minister to use the government channels for official business."

The leak of CCTV footage that led to Mr Hancock's resignation have led to questions about security arrangements in ministerial offices.

Tory MP Peter Bone has been granted an urgent question on the issue on Monday.

Play video

Mr Buckland told ITV News: "I don’t know the full facts of the individual case but I think there’s a general principle here about the need for everyone to respect data protection laws.

He added: "Questions are raised by the way in which this data found its way into the public domain.

"You can think of examples where a hostile state or hostile individual or organisation to the UK got this material - that would be a national security concern."

Listen to our political podcast, Calling Peston: