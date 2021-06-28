A decision is imminent on whether this year’s WOMAD festival will go-ahead.

As a major event close to the easing of Covid restrictions in England on July 19, organisers of the music festival are watching and listening closely to the government on Monday.

The omens are not good and although officially it is still on in Wiltshire from July 22 to 25, few would be surprised if it was cancelled.

The financial risks are high and without government backing to insure the event it seems that Peter Gabriel and his team are likely to postpone.

They argue that government assurances are simply not enough to press go and begin building this year’s festival site along with the added infrastructure required to host a major event.

They have delayed a decision for as long as possible but ticket holders may well be left disappointed as organisers face a difficult choice.