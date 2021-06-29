The UK has reported more than 20,000 new cases of Covid-19 for the second day in a row.

On Tuesday, the government revealed 20,479 new cases of Covid-19 had been recorded in the 24 hours to 9am, on Monday the number was 22,868.

Public Health England said the latest figure for new cases included some which had not been included in Sunday’s figures due to a technical issue.

Covid cases have been rising sharply in recent weeks as the Delta variant spread around the UK.

The UK also reported 23 deaths on Tuesday bringing the total to 128,126.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been more than 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Credit: PA

England

England recorded 18,702 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday and a further 22 new deaths.

Scotland

There were 3,118 new cases of Covid-19 in Scotland on Tuesday and a single new death.

Wales

Wales recorded no new Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday but reported 281 new cases.

Northern Ireland

There were no deaths from Covid-19 reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, but they did record 278 new cases.

