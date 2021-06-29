Mask-wearing can reduce transmission of coronavirus by 25%, according to new research.

The study, led by academics at the Universities of Bristol, Oxford and Copenhagen, found that mask-wearing is an important barrier to Covid-19 transmission based on experimental studies

The research team analysed the effect of mask-wearing on Covid-19 transmission using the largest survey of mask-wearing and obtained estimates from 92 regions across six continents.

The study showed mask-wearing reduces Covid-19 transmission by around 25 per cent if everyone wears them.

Using a statistical technique, the researchers estimated the effect of mask-wearing by linking wearing levels to reported cases in each region, adjusting for mobility and non-pharmaceutical interventions.

Dr Laurence Aitchison, Lecturer in Machine Learning and Computational Neuroscience in the Department of Computer Science at the University of Bristol and a senior author on the paper, said: "At a time where mask-wearing is decreasing and mask mandates are being lifted, our research confirms that masks do indeed have a strong impact on Covid-19 transmission in the population and remain an important measure in our response against the disease."

The researchers will continue to adjust their data to capture the effect of new variants on mask wearing, as well as types of masks worn.

