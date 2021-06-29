England is preparing for its biggest match on home soil in 25 years, facing Germany in an eagerly-anticipated Euro 2020 last-16 encounter at Wembley on Tuesday.

Eased coronavirus restrictions will mean 40,000 fans will be at the game, which kicks off at 5pm.

While the three-time European champions and four-time World Cup winners should never be underestimated, the sense in Germany is this team is weaker than previous sides.

The team was humbled by France in the group stages and almost fell to a shock defeat to Hungary on either side of an impressive win against Portugal.

But as the history between the two sides would suggest – England haven’t beaten Germany in a major tournament since 1966 – the Three Lions can ill afford to take the visitors lightly.

Why is everyone talking about Gareth Southgate?

At the centre of the build-up is England manager Gareth Southgate, whose penalty miss in the Euro 96 semi-final proved decisive against Germany.

And not just in England, two papers in Germany have featured the haunting image of Southgate moments after his missed spot-kick.

Gareth Southgate missed in a penalty shootout against Germany in Euro 96. Credit: PA

While the narrative has inevitably revolved around the idea of Southgate ‘exorcising demons’, he has been quick to play down his significance.

“What’s happened for me as a player is totally irrelevant in terms of tomorrow’s game, so of course I’m always motivated to want to win,” he said.

“It’s an opportunity to get to the quarter-final of a European Championship and it’s the sort of big game that we want to come out on the top side on.

“But anything other than that, it would be wrong for me to be even speaking about.

“This is about our players. This is their moment and it’s their opportunity.”

Asked if perhaps his Euro 96 nightmare might give his players extra motivation to win it for him, Southgate said with a laugh: “Good grief, no. I don’t think we’ll be relying on that!”

Could the game go to penalties?

It’s a knockout game so it is possible that – just like Southgate’s team in Euro 96 – this game could also go all the way to a penalty shootout if the sides cannot find a winner in the normal 90 minutes or 30 minutes of extra time.

England have an appalling record from the spot, with a shootout win against Spain at Euro 96 a rare bright spot in a long series of heart-breaking defeats.

England won their last penalty shootout. Credit: PA

But Southgate’s side has been in a penalty shootout before and managed to come out victorious after a draw against Colombia in the last World Cup in 2018.

The Germans are famously clinical from the 12 yards out, so in any case England will hope to get the business done in 90 minutes.

Who will play for England?

Southgate’s teams have been tough to predict so far in this tournament.

Captain Harry Kane is a certain starter, as are centre backs Harry Maguire and John Stones and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

It is expected – but not certain – Southgate will keep the faith with central midfield pairing Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips.

Raheem Sterling has scored both of England's goals in Euro 2020. Credit: PA

Beyond that, it’s hard to call, although it would be a surprise for England’s only goalscorer in Euro 2020 so far, Raheem Sterling, not to start.

Clamours to start Aston Villa’s creative midfielder Jack Grealish were heeded against the Czech Republic, but there is no guarantee Southgate will continue with the Birmingham-born star.

Southgate, meanwhile, will make a late decision on whether to involve Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell against Germany as the England duo prepare to leave isolation on the morning.

Mount and Chilwell are completing the final hours of isolation having come into contact with club team-mate Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for coronavirus, after the game against Scotland.

What happens to the winner of tonight's game?

The winner will face either Sweden or Ukraine in the quarter-final, who both face each other in 8pm game on Tuesday.

The winner of that fixture will then come up against either the Czech Republic or Denmark in the semi-final.