Fans - including rapper Stormzy - react to England's victory against Germany.

England are through to the quarter finals of Euro 2020 after defeating Germany 2-0 at Wembley.

Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling and Tottenham striker Harry Kane struck twice within 11 minutes of each other following a tense first half, giving England the platform to see off Germany and secure a memorable victory in the last-16 tie.

Eased coronavirus restrictions meant 43,000 England fans and 1,800 German fans attended the game which kicked off at 5pm.

Germany saw a lot of the ball during the first 10 minutes of the game, with England committed to the chase.

Credit: PA

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice found himself in the referee's book within the first eight minutes of the match.

With the away team breaking through the defence, he earned himself a yellow card from Dutch referee Danny Makellie for fouling midfielder Leon Christoph Goretzka.

In the 17th minute, Raheem Sterling - who scored both of England's goals in the group stage - took on Germany's keeper Manuel Neuer, who made a spectacular save in the first of the match's action.

Germany's Robin Gosens and England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Credit: PA

Moments before the half-time whistle, Sterling burst clear into the box before being challenged. Picked up by captain Harry Kane, his heavy touch allowed the German backline to recover.

England avoided early disappointment at the start of the second half, with keeper Jordan Pickford making a fine save, tipping a Germany's Havertz piledriver over his crossbar.

With England struggling to open up Germany's defence, crowds erupted when Garath Southgate turned to his bench to bring on Jack Grealish.

In the 75th minute, Raheem Sterling struck again for England, putting the Three Lions u by 1-0.

Harry Kane finally scored for the first time in the tournament, scoring a second goal for England with five minutes remaining.

Southgate, now managing the national team, reacted with his customary composure as his side went ahead.

The crowds erupts in Manchester as the final whistle blows.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended their first England game together and brought their eldest son Prince George to Wembley to cheer on the team.

The royal youngster, dressed in a smart navy blue jacket, shirt and tie, joins his parents at Wembley for the first time.

William is President of the Football Association.

David Beckham and singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran also watched on as England took on Germany.

Also among the fans were David Baddiel and Frank Skinner, who topped the charts twice with the iconic Three Lions, were show their support.

The duo posed for a photo together in the stands, grinning broadly after the final whistle.

Tonight's match between Sweden and Ukraine will determine who Southgate's side will go against in the quarter-finals in Rome on Saturday.