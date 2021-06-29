In pictures: Players, fans, politicians and celebs react to England vs Germany

Play video

Fans across the country celebrate as the final whistle goes, marking England's victory over Germany

From royalty to rappers and fans across the country, fans couldn't contain their excitement as England beat Germany 2-0 at Wembley to book their spot in the quarter finals of Euro 2020.

Fans in Croydon Boxpark celebrate as the final whistle blows in the match

Comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner, who wrote the iconic Three Lions football song, shared a picture of them celebrating at Wembley.

The pair wrote the 1996 track - with its popular "It’s coming home" lyric - which has spent a total of 45 weeks in the singles chart, peaking at number one.

England manager Gareth Southgate celebrated victory after the final whistle during the Uefa Euro 2020 round of 16 match at Wembley Stadium, London.

Three Lions fans celebrate at the 4TheFans fan zone outside Wembley Stadium

Fans watch the England match at a fan park in Manchester

Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

England's Raheem Sterling's son Thiago celebrates with family after the final whistle

Fans celebrate at the Trafalgar Square Fan Zone in London.

Jack Grealish - who helped set up Harry Kane's goal in the match - celebrates following the win

Fans - including rapper Stormzy - react to England's second goal against Germany at Croydon Boxpark

William and Kate joined the nation in celebrating England’s 2-0 victory over Germany along with football-mad Prince George.

Minutes after the end of the match, the couple tweeted a picture of themselves celebrating on their KensingtonRoyal Twitter account with the words "Incredible performance @England".

Little George can be seen grinning from ear-to-ear as he watched the match in a smart suit rather than his England strip.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford celebrates winning after producing some important saves before Sterling broke the deadlock in the second half

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "Well done @England! We’re all behind you – bring it home!"

ITV News Reporter Sangita Lal reacts to first England goal at the Manchester fanzone area.