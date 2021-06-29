A 23-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Metropolitan Police Sergeant Matt Ratana, who died after being shot at a police station in Croydon.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed Louis de Zoysa has been charged with the murder of Sgt Ratana, who died last September.

Sgt Ratana died after being shot at Croydon Custody Centre in south London in the early hours of September 25.

De Zoysa has been in hospital in a stable, non-life-threatening condition.

Recent changes to his condition and a charging decision by the Crown Prosecution Service resulted in de Zoysa being charged on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Scotland Yard said de Zoysa, of Park Road, Banstead, Surrey, has also been charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

The Met Police confirmed he will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, June 30, via video link.