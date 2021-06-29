Police are investigating an incident caught on mobile phone footage which shows Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty being grabbed by men in a London park.

At least two men grab Professor Whitty in the video, with one putting him in a headlock.

The footage also shows the professor attempting to get away from the men, but they held onto him again as he tried to cross a road.

The video, which appeared on Twitter, outraged vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi, who tweeted: "This is disgusting and these thugs must be found and charged.

"Zero tolerance for harassing a public servant."

Eventually in the video, a voice can be heard saying "leave him alone".

In a statement the Metropolitan Police said: "We're aware of a video being shared online showing an incident in St James's Park."Officers spoke to all those involved at the time and their details were taken.

"We are in contact with the victim and the circumstances continue to be investigated."

Health secretary Sajid Javid also condemned the actions of the men.

This is the second time social media footage has emerged of professor Chris Whitty being harassed in public, in which he was called a liar by a TikTok user.