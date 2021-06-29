Play video

'It's very nice to be back again' says Queen on Scotland visit

The Queen said it was "very nice to be back again" as she met Scotland's First Minister on Tuesday, during her traditional trip to the country for Holyrood Week.

The monarch is carrying out a series of events over the coming week, including holding an audience with Nicola Sturgeon at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Holyrood Week, also known as Royal Week, was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

"It's very nice to be back again, a year's gap is incredible," the Queen said as she greeted Ms Sturgeon.

Inviting the First Minister to sit down, the monarch said: "Come and take a seat, we're still rather distanced I'm afraid but you must be quite used to that."

Queen Elizabeth II receives the First Minister of Scotland. Credit: PA

The meeting with Ms Sturgeon follows a tour of Irn-Bru factor near Glasgow on Monday, accompanied by the Duke of Cambridge.

The Queen and her grandson were shown around AG Barr’s factory and officially opened the company’s new process facility.

Though the Queen wasn't seen sampling the iconic Scottish drink, William took a sip and declared "you can taste the girders in it".

William - who is known as the Earl of Strathearn in Scotland - was out on royal duties again on Tuesday.

'My family’s affection for the Royal Navy is well known'

Play video

He visited a shipyard to meet the team building HMS Glasgow on the banks of the River Clyde.

William announced that the Duchess of Cambridge has become the sponsor of the Royal Navy frigate and will officially name her.

The duke took part in a steel cutting ceremony to mark the start of the work on HMS Belfast, a City Class Type 26 global combat ship.

He also spoke movingly about the late Duke of Edinburgh, telling staff and senior BAE Systems executives: "My family’s affection for the Royal Navy is well known, and, as I saw the work taking place here today, I was thinking of my grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

"He would have been fascinated and excited to see such advances in skills and technology being put into practice."

Want more royal news? Listen to our podcast - The Royal Rota