England have beaten Germany in the knockout rounds of the Euro 2020 tournament with a 2-0 victory.

Raheem Sterling, the Three Lions' top goalscorer this tournament was on target once more - starting the move, playing the ball into Harry Kane, who passed out wide to Jack Grealish who found Luke Shaw, before crossing back to Sterling to put it in the back of the net.

England celebrated once more with five minutes remaining as Kane finally broke his duck for the tournament.

As England have now beaten Germany, the three-time European champions and four-time World Cup winners, here's what the next stages are for the team in the tournament.

World champions France and the Netherlands are already knocked out of the competition so England won't have to worry about those teams.

Switzerland celebrate as they beat the world champions France on Monday. Credit: PA

England will face Sweden or Ukraine in the last eight of the Euros - depending on who wins Tuesday night's game - in the quarter final on Saturday July 3 at 8pm in Rome.

If England win that game this weekend, then they are likely to play Denmark or Czech Republic in the semi-final on July 6 at 8pm at Wembley.

And if they win that, they could face either Italy, Belgium, Spain or Switzerland in the final on July 11 - also at Wembley.