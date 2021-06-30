Watch Boris Johnson face MPs at Prime Minister's Questions.

Boris Johnson will face MPs on Wednesday in the first Prime Minister's Questions since Matt Hancock resigned as health secretary after he was caught breaching social distancing guidelines by kissing his close aide.

The prime minister will face questions from MPs over his handling of the incident after he initially supported Mr Hancock with a Downing Street spokesperson saying on Friday Mr Johnson "considers the matter closed".

Mr Hancock resigned on Saturday and apologised for breaking the guidance saying the government "owe it to people who have sacrificed so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down as I have done by breaching the guidance."

Later on Saturday former Chancellor Sajid Javid was announced as his replacement.

Mr Hancock has also been accused of using a private Gmail account to conduct government business, something denied by No 10.

It has raised questions about Boris Johnson's communications after he refused to be drawn on whether he also used a personal email account for work purposes.

Labour has demanded the government "tell the truth" and has called on the PM to "come clean".

