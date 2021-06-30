A deal has been reached to avoid a "sausage war" with the European Union over the shipment of chilled meats from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

A grace period allowing the continued supply of chilled meats across the Irish Sea has been extended until September 30.

A potential prohibition on chilled meats is one result of Brexit's contentious Northern Ireland Protocol, which has created a series of economic barriers on Irish Sea trade.

The protocol is aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland by effectively keeping Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods.

Shipments of chilled meats from third countries into the single market are banned - a prohibition which will eventually cover the rest of the UK unless a lasting solution is found.

The UK government had threatened to unilaterally extend the grace period, something which would have triggered retaliatory action from the EU in the trade conflict dubbed the “sausage war”.

Brexit minister Lord Frost said: "We are pleased we have been able to agree a sensible extension on chilled meats moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland - one that does not require rules in the rest of the UK to align with future changes in EU agrifood rules.

"This is a positive first step but we still need to agree a permanent solution, Northern Ireland is an integral part of the United Kingdom and its consumers should be able to enjoy products they have bought from Great Britain for years."

