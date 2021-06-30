Play video

More than 60 sudden-deaths in western Canada have been linked to a sweltering heatwave that has settled over the area for several days.

The country's climate department reported temperatures of 47.9°C in parts of British Columbia.

Vancouver police has responded to 65 sudden-death calls since the heatwave hit, with Sgt Steve Addison of the force saying: "The vast majority of these cases are related to the heat".

"Vancouver has never experienced heat like this, and sadly dozens of people are dying because of it," he added.

British Columbia Premier, John Horgan, warned the heat could lead to "another catastrophic fire season" with "the entire west coast of North America from Baja to Alaska red hot".

The politician said cooling centres had been set up across the province and authorities had been checking in on people who could be "in distress".

Mr Horgan said, with hindsight, "we can always have planned to do better and do more," but he stressed "the big lesson coming out of the past number of days is that the climate crisis is not a fiction that is absolutely real."

"This is not a British Columbia problem, it's not a Canada problem, it is a global challenge."

What's causing the extreme heat?

The climate crisis is expected to increase the frequency of extreme weather events, but linking a single event to it is hard.

A 'heat dome' of static high-pressure hot air is currently sitting above California to the Artic territories.

This causes hot air to sink down, warming more and more as it goes, and settle in the areas below it.

Vancouver police department said it had redeployed dozens of officers.

The force asked the public to call 911 only for emergencies because heat-related deaths had depleted frontline resources and delayed response times.

Environment Canada said the weather system shattered 103 heat records across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon and the Northwest Territories on Monday.

Young people try to beat the heat in an irrigation canal in Alberta Credit: Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP

Those records include a new Canadian high temperature of 47.9C (118F) set in Lytton, British Columbia, smashing the previous record of 46.6C (116F) set in the same village a day earlier.

Hotels in the province have seen residents booking air-conditioned rooms so they can continue working and also get some sleep amid the heat.

The record-breaking heatwave could ease over parts of British Columbia, Yukon and the Northwest Territories by Wednesday, but any reprieve for the Prairie provinces is further off.