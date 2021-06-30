Millions of people could get a booster Covid-19 jab as soon as September, under plans which will see the most vulnerable receive added protection against the virus.

The scheme is intended to coincide with the rollout of the annual flu jab. Health officials have said the two-stage programme will be vital ahead of winter and to fight new variants

Officials say a third vaccine may not be needed but scientific advisers to the government have said they are “taking no chances” and want to give the NHS time to plan.

New interim guidance from experts advising the government have set out a priority list for who should get a third jab.

Listen to the latest episode of our coronavirus podcast

The first stage will see 15 million of the most vulnerable people across the UK offered a booster, and the second stage will extend to a further 17 million people.

Who could be offered a booster jab in September, as part of stage one?

adults aged 16 years and over who are immunosuppressed

those living in residential care homes for older adults

all adults aged 70 years or over

adults aged 16 years and over who are considered clinically extremely vulnerable

frontline health and social care workers

These groups will also be offered the flu vaccination alongside the booster.

Who could see a Covid-19 booster jab in stage two?

all adults aged 50 years and over

all adults aged 16 – 49 years who are offere or are classed as "at-risk" from Covid

adults who live with someone who is immunosuppressed

These groups should be offered a booster as soon as practical. They should also receive the flu vaccine at the same time - where eligible.

Will younger adults be offered the booster?

As most young people will receive their second Covid-19 vaccine dose in the summer, the Department of Health say the benefits of a booster vaccination in September will be considered by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) "when more information is available".

The current information suggests offering a booster six months after the second dose was given.

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi has urged everyone to take up the offer of a jab. Credit: PA

What has the Government said?

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi has urged everyone to take up the offer of a coronavirus vaccine as soon as possible.

Commenting on the potential vaccine booster programme, he said: "Our Covid-19 vaccination programme has been a roaring success, with almost 85% of adults across the UK receiving a first dose and more than 62% getting both doses.

“We are now planning ahead to future-proof this progress and protect our most vulnerable from variants and flu ahead of the winter."

New Health Secretary Sajid Javid says 'vaccination remains the absolute key out of this nightmare.'

Play video

Sajid Javid said: “We welcome this interim advice, which will help us ensure we are ready in our preparations for autumn. We look forward to receiving the committee’s final advice in due course.

“Our first Covid-19 vaccination programme is restoring freedom in this country, and our booster programme will protect this freedom.

“We are working with the NHS to make sure we can rapidly deliver this programme to maintain protection for people in the winter months.”

Credit: PA

How many people have been vaccinated against coronavirus across the UK?

As of the end of Monday, June 28, the number of people in the UK to have been given a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine is 44,581,771.

The UK has reported 26,068 new Covid-19 cases, the third day in a row it has seen more than 20,000 lab-confirmed positive tests.

The figures, as of 9am on Wednesday, are the highest number of cases reported since the start of the year - on January 29, when 29,079 people contracted the virus.

Covid cases have been rising sharply in recent weeks as the Delta variant continues to spread across the UK.