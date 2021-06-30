The UK has reported 26,068 new Covid-19 cases, the third day in a row it has seen more than 20,000 lab-confirmed positive tests.

The figures, as of 9am on Wednesday, are the highest number of cases reported since the start of the year - on January 29, when 29,079 people contracted the virus.

Covid cases have been rising sharply in recent weeks as the Delta variant continues to spread across the UK.

The UK government also reported 14 deaths on Wednesday bringing the total to 128,140.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show there have been more than 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Listen to the latest episode of our coronavirus podcast - How threatening is Delta Plus and could your poo provide the answer?

England

Another 21,293 people tested positive for coronavirus in England and a further 11 deaths have been reported on Wednesday.

Scotland

There were 3,887 new Covid cases in Scotland and three more deaths.

Wales

Wales recorded no new deaths from Covid on Wednesday, however the nation reported 513 new cases.

Northern Ireland

There were no deaths from Covid-19 reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, but the nation has recorded 375 new cases.